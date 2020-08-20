Goodbye, ‘sweet’ TT

THE EDITOR: Can anyone explain to me why life in "sweet" TT is so difficult? The response has to be the Government because the answer could never be the citizens. Right?

Blaming the Government for everything that has gone wrong is the easiest thing to do, and while I am guilty of doing so on many occasions I now admit I have been wrong.

The citizens have only themselves to blame for the mess that is this country. Everything from earning money to spending money comes with frustration and compromise. Why do I need to almost beg a business to take my money for their products and services? Why do I need to schedule my entire day around getting a government agency on the phone although there are six telephone numbers listed on the website? Why do I find out about critical details for registering for certain university programmes after the fact and then told I will not be getting my money back because it is non-refundable?

Trinidadians cry out for change daily and yet no independent candidates won a seat in the general election, with many receiving not a single vote. Does that sound like a country destined for change?

I am an entrepreneur and future oncologist and, like many like-minded individuals in my orbit, I am taking my money, skills, motivation and education elsewhere.

Living in TT has become the abusive relationship I swore I would never stay in. The good times in TT are the absolute best but the bad times are pure hell.

I am that battered spouse who has had her “never again” moment. Never again will I call TT my home. Never again will I claim to be a proud Trini. Never again will I allow my spirit to be crushed by TT. I am packing my bags, boarding my one-way flight and never looking back.

It is unfortunate that those who will benefit from my enthusiasm, drive and compassion are citizens of a country that may never consider me "one of them," but that's alright. I would rather settle for the inability to vote for a few years than tolerate being chastised for expecting proper customer service, worrying about my skills being underutilised and seeing my spending power and earning potential decrease daily.

Wanting more out of life should not be frowned upon nor should my passion cause me to constantly be "cut down to size" and "put in my place" by those around me, especially the older generation. I choose to be encouraged to be the best version of myself no matter how much work I will need to put in to reach there.

I intend great things for myself and see myself making my mark on the world. If I am to be prophetic, I see myself making global headlines for my achievements. TT will claim me as one of their own but I will not claim you. If TT wants the bragging rights of their citizens who have migrated, it should not push us out to begin with.

Sweet TT has died and so has my will power to make things work. So to all I say: It's not me, it's you. Life will go on even when we are no longer together. I’m sorry this has to end. Good luck and take care.

C SILVA

via e-mail