Former UNC minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh tests positive for covid19

Dr Tim Gopeesingh. -

Former UNC minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh has tested positive for covid19. Gopeesingh, former MP for Caroni East, made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

He said the result of the covid19 test was made known to him last Wednesday night.

“Under the existing health protocols and guidelines, I am currently in the State's medical care, where I am being very well managed by a frontline team of nurses, doctors and support staff, for which I am very grateful,” he said.