Flood water subsides in Penal

Residents gather at the edge of the flood water on Penal Rock Road on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

Traffic flowed freely on Wednesday after flood water subsided on the Penal Rock Road.

Alderman Hyacinth Rampersadsingh of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation said it began to go down late on Tuesday.

“There is no sign today (Wednesday) to show there was a big flood yesterday,” she said.

Slush had blocked watercourses along the road.

“Neighbours removed it, allowing the water to flow into the river,” Rampersadsingh said. “Sometime when people clean the sidewalks, they put the slush to dry on top of walkways. The slush went in with the flood and clogged the drains.”

Sometimes inconsiderate people block watercourses through illegal construction, which contributes to flooding in the area, she said.

Affected resident Charles John told Newsday he spent most of the morning cleaning.

“I am tired now and will continue cleaning later. I cleaned yesterday too. The yard had plenty of rubbish. After you left yesterday, the water rose as more rains fell,” John said. “Rain stopped during the night, and the water went down.”

John said while last year’s flooding was worse, this time he lost eight ducks, and household items have been damaged. He lives with his mother, who has diabetes.

“When I woke up, the ducks in the (open) back yard were missing. I believe they floated away.”

“Last year, we lost about 67 ducks and many eggs – all floated away. We suffered a big loss. Within half an hour water rose.”

On Tuesday, parts of the road were impassable, leaving many people stranded. The Penal Rock Road public cemetery was submerged.