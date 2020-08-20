FIFA: TTFA dispute must be resolved at CAS or else

Ousted TT Football Association president William Wallace. - Marvin Hamilton

THE world governing body of football – FIFA – has appealed against the TT High Court’s ruling that the ongoing dispute with the TT Football Association (TTFA) can be heard locally.

Last Wednesday, Justice Carol Gobin denied FIFA’s request to have the ongoing dispute remitted back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On March 17, FIFA removed Wallace and his executive (deputies Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph-Warrick and Joseph Sam Phillip) who were elected in November 2019. FIFA said the decision was made because of the association’s financial woes and “massive debt.”

But in April, the ousted executive made an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, saying the decision was a breach of the TTFA’s constitution.

The team later indicated it did not believe CAS would give a “fair hearing” as they encountered runarounds during the process. Instead – on May 18 – they appealed to the local High Court.

In a release, on Thursday, FIFA said, “This appeal is a formal step, and as football’s world governing body, FIFA further insists that the only recognised path to resolve such a dispute is CAS.

“The recognition of the CAS as the correct forum in which to hear the dispute is in accordance with the FIFA Statutes that all 211 FIFA member associations have agreed to, as well as in agreement with TTFA’s own statutes on this matter.”

It said the TTFA’s attempts to resolve the dispute locally “greatly endangers the overall football structure in the country and endangers the position of TT football internationally.

“The absence of a resolution that is in line with the statutes of both FIFA and TTFA will result in the matter being brought to the attention of the relevant FIFA bodies for consideration and potential further action.”