Drop in imported chicken leaves short supply

A reduction in the importation of chicken has left a shortfall in the supply of poultry on the TT market.

Head of the Poultry Association Robin Phillips said the covid19 pandemic is to be blamed.

Phillips said factors such as the drop in global flights and adjustments to labour forces have seen a drastic cut in the importation of chicken, leaving local poultry farmers trying their best to meet the shortfall.

He said local producers' production cycle to bring a chicken to maturity is basically 12 weeks, and they are in the seventh or eight week of that cycle.

“Local supplies should be back to normal in about three to four weeks maximum," he predicted. At present, he said, "We are about 90 per cent of where we would like to be because of the adjustments in production level we made in the covid19 total lockdown.

“So supplies are going to be tight for maybe another few weeks, depending on the demand.”

He said approximately a million heads of chicken are consumed in TT on a weekly basis.

“Local production is about 800,000 chickens per week...We eat a lot of chicken.”

He said with the 75 per cent cut, only about 50,000 heads have been coming in to Trinidad.

“So there is a shortfall of about 150,000 chickens on that side alone, on average. Of course our local farmers cannot be expected at the drop of a hat to produce 150,000 more chickens per week.” Phillips said.

In addition, “Supplies are very tight because of adjustments in production levels that producers made when you had a total lockdown earlier this year, when restaurants and the whole food-service industry were closed."

Producers made adjustments because they did not know when they would be able to reopen.

“The local producers are trying to make up the shortfall as best as possible but it’s a serious challenge. So therefore, the supplies are very tight.

"But most people are getting some supplies, if not 100 per cent. We are trying to make sure our customers get as close as possible to their regular supply.”

While he has not had complaints from consumers or clients, Phillips admitted some non-traditional customers who get their supplies from abroad may be experiencing a shortage because local suppliers would give priority to their regular customers.

“We are trying to help them as far as possible, but not at the expense of our loyal customers.

Phillips who also represents Arawak, said they have been supplying fresh chicken to supermarkets daily.

“All our regular customers are getting an adequate supply.”

Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee said the situation has not posed a problem for his members so far, but understands because there are not enough mature chickens for sale, some people are experiencing a shortfall, including some pluck-shop owners.

Attempts to reach Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat on Thursday through calls and text messages proved futile.