Debe man held for stealing sheep, goats

File photo

A Debe man was arrested on Wednesday for the theft of 94 sheep and goats.

Mayaro CID and Task Force, led by Sgt Bhim, found the animals during a police exercise in Mayaro.

Reports said the robbery with violence and larceny occurred on Sunday around 1 am at the Mayaro breeding unit.

The watchman there reported that two armed men tied him up and took the keys to the building, tractor and his Toyota Yaris, as well as his cellphone.

The other suspect has not been found and investigations are continuing.