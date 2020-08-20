Cunupia couple arrested for issuing bad cheques

A Cunupia businessman and his wife were arrested by the Fraud Squad early on Thursday morning for issuing fraudulent cheques.

Police said the couple were arrested at their home.

Investigators said both husband and wife issued the cheques, amounting to just over $300,000, to several companies over a period of months.

They are expected to be interviewed by police.

More as this becomes available.