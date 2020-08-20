Backlog for covid19 results in Tobago

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine has admitted to several challenges in dealing with the covid19 pandemic.

Speaking during the weekly post-Executive Council media briefing in Scarborough on Wednesday, Davidson-Celestine outlined the challenges, saying that one has the do with testing capacity.

She said the division has procured a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine which is housed at the laboratory of the Scarborough General Hospital, but it can only turn out two tests an hour.

“Because of the demand that we currently have on hand, we have a backlog of about 127 cases, and we have been looking at different pathways in which we can treat with the backlog within the shortest order."

The division has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health "with a view to ensuring that those results return to Tobago within the shortest possible timeframe,” she said.

The second challenge, she said, is the noncompliance of the general public. She said it is being seen and it continues to emerge on a very regular basis that people are still not following the directives set out by the government through the Ministry of Health, including some who are still refusing to wear masks.

Also, she said, “We are still unearthing persons who are leaving their homes even though they may not feel well.

"So I want to use this opportunity to discourage those habits at this point in time.

"Sometimes we tend to allow our personal sense of freedom to cause us to treat with situations in a particular way, and what I’m recognising is that persons are not reacting positively to the kind of restrictions because of our own personal sense of freedom.

"But at the end of the day, you have to consider that we all need to behave as if we have covid and if we are to do that then you will be able to assist in protecting not even your loved ones but your neighbours and your friends.”

She added that currently the division has several facilities to house the patients who are covid19-positive and well and patients who are positive and not well.

“As it is now, we have a bed capacity of 107. Previously only the Scarborough General Hospital formed the covid19 holding facility.

Apsrt from the pandemic, she said the division is also focused on improving systems at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), as she reported that the tender process for upgrading airconditioning units at the Scarborough General Hospital began in June. Three companies submitted bids.

“I am advised by the CEO and the operating team that by the end of August/early September we would see the start of works,” she said.

She also said the division is buying a C-arm x-ray machine, which was due to reach TT between August 24 and 28 and should be delivered to Tobago by September 4.

"The C-arm machine will allow the team at the Scarborough General Hospital to treat with orthopaedic surgeries and to ensure that the bone infrastructure is organised in a particular way.” she said.

The division is also acquiring a mobile X-ray machine, which is expected to arrive in Tobago by September 25.