Active covid19 cases now 615 with 81 new patients

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health recorded 81 new covid19 cases on Thursday. The 6pm update said the total number of active cases is now 615.

The ministry said the total number of positive cases recorded in TT is now 767, up from 730 on Thursday morning. The total number of samples sent for testing is now 18,036 with 275 more samples submitted since Thursday morning.

There are 143 positive patients in hospital, 118 patients en route to be admitted and 80 new patients to be processed for admission.

The ministry said 50 patients are being treated at Caura Hospital. The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is treating 93 patients, three of whom are in intensive care and one in the high dependency unit. There are now 19 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility, 41 in Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 60 in UWI, Debe. UWI St Augustine has 81 and NAPA has six.

Total deaths remain at 12 and the total number of people discharged is 140.