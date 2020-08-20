44 new covid19 cases bring active total to 578

Active covid19 cases in TT now stand at 578, after 44 more people tested positive overnight.

This brings the total number of cases to 730.

In its 10 am release on Thursday, the Health Ministry said 143 patients are in hospital, 118 are on their way and 80 are waiting to be processed for admission.

The ministry did not say how the 44 new patients contracted the virus. At its virtual press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said this information will no longer be included in the updates.

There are 93 patients at the Couva Hospital – three of whom are in the intensive care unit and one in the high-dependency unit – and 50 patients are at the Caura hospital.

There are 237 patients at step-down facilities: 19 in Sangre Grande, 31 at Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua, 60 at the UWI Debe campus, 81 at the UWI St Augustine Campus and six at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

There have been 12 deaths and 140 people have been discharged.

The total number of samples sent for testing is now 17,761. Of those, 15,485 are unique patient tests and 2,276 are repeated tests.