Young grateful, humbled by reappointment

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. -

While he understands the difficulties ahead as National Security Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young said he is prepared to work hard towards making TT a safer place as he continues with both portfolios.

Speaking with Newsday via WhatsApp on Wednesday, Young said he was grateful for the opportunity to be reappointed to both ministries and thanked both the Prime Minister and the people of his constituency for giving him another chance.

"I look forward to continuing the hard work and working with the personnel in National Security to make TT a safer and more secure country," he added."It is a difficult task but we will continue to give it our best and work tirelessly."