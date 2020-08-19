What steps being taken for students?

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Minister and Ministry of Education.

In light of the stark facts of the present covid19 situation, what measures are to be taken to ensure that the education and counselling of our children can continue at some manageable pace?

Should we not address online teaching in some directed way to allow some degree of interaction of the children with their teachers and peers?

These are their formative years and we should make some attempt to prepare them for the long-term effects of the present situation.

The children have been at home since mid-March so they will be out of school for most of the year. Do we think it is sufficient to say we should stay at home? Do we not consider that there should be support systems for parents and children? Counselling for the children at least?

I am concerned for all the children and am asking what we can do to mitigate the situation.

ANNIE DOWNIE

via e-mail