UWI covid19 trials to use several drugs

The anti-covid19 drug trials in which UWI will take part will include a number of drugs, but not hydroxychloroquine.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram disclosed that the Health Ministry has given approval for UWI to be part of World Health Organization (WHO) trials as part of its contribution to the regional effort to deal with the covid19 pandemic.

At a virtual health press conference on April 30, the dean of UWI's Faculty of Medical Sciences, Prof Terrence Seemungal, said the WHO approached UWI about hosting trials in the region. The tests will take place at its campuses in TT, Jamaica, Barbados and the Bahamas.

At Wednesday's virtual health news conference, Parasram said hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine has been removed from the trial. In late May, the WHO discontinued the use of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns and evidence of heart arrhythmias (in which the heartbeat is irregular, too fast, or too slow) leading to higher death rates.

Initially, the trial also used remdesivir; a combination of two drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir; and the two drugs plus interferon beta.

Remdesivir was used to combat Ebola and is the only drug currently considered effective against covid19. It appears to shorten the duration of symptoms.

Asked if remdesivir would be used to treat covid19 positive patients hospitalised in the parallel health system, Parasram replied, "Let us be clear that this is a voluntary process."

He added, " So any patient that is in any of our hospitals, approached by the UWI to be part of the study, can volunteer or can say no to being part of the trial."