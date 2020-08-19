TT to face St Kitts, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Bahamas in W/Cup qualifiers

In this Oct 10,2017 file photo,TT's Alvin Jones (R) celebrates after scoring against United States during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Couva. (AFP PHOTO)

TT have been placed in Group F, along with St Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas in the perliminary (Concacaf) draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The draw was live streamed on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon.

Group A consists of El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat and the US Virgin Islands. Group B features Suriname, Canada, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Aruba.

In group C is Curacao, Guatemala, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba and British Virgin Islands, Group D - Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica and Anguilla.

And group E features Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, St Lucia and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

TT will face Guyana on October 8.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 21, 2022 and end on December 18, 2022.