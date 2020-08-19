Trump needs to resign now

THE EDITOR: US President Donald Trump needs to keep his lips buttoned. He has now upset the Prime Minister of New Zealand by saying the wrong things about the overall effects of the coronavirus on that nation.

He has also now said that the only way he is going to lose the US election in November is if it is rigged. Thus accusing the opposition of more or less of planning to fix the election.

This individual is not suitable in any way to hold the position of leader of the world's biggest democracy and should be made to resign now.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail