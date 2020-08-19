Towards a stable, united and prosperous country

T

HE EDITOR: Covid19 and the recent general election have further convinced me that life is not simple but characterised by complexity and contradictions which we should consider if we wish to live a life of peace and unnecessary stress.

No one thought that a single disease could have impacted and neutralised the world as covid19 did. Perhaps, more intriguing is the lessons that emerged from the general election.

We in TT have long learnt that the best synonym for the word politics is “politricks.” However, we certainly did not expect the performance of tricks the UNC unleashed on us after the 2020 election.

Yes, 2020 has so far established itself as a year of revelations. Who would have expected major UNC stalwarts to openly come out of the shadows to criticise the leadership style and behaviour of their political leader? Are we seeing an impending coup in the UNC?

Be that as it may, I must say that one of the dissenting stalwarts, Kevin Jared Hosein, caught my eye, and indeed revivified my declining passion for a TT of principled people. This patriot took it upon himself to explain to the national community why his political leader lost the election and will continue to lose if she continues on the path of her political strategy of the past five years.

Imagine a UNC member declaring that for him it is country first and party after – and telling this to all UNC youths! My wish is that all of us will subscribe to Kevin Jared Hosein’s vision.

Yes, we should have seen that instead of making America great again, President Trump has made America divisive again. Already, we have seen that the last general election has done just that in TT. Thanks, Kevin, for giving us the opportunity to save our youths.

As far as I am concerned, nothing is wrong with clean competition and rivalry. However, we must never allow rivalry to affect the national interest and weaken our society with deceit, group and class interests, and racism.

Perhaps, the time has come for a national convocation to identify the imperatives and strategies for charting the way ahead for national development and cohesion in our twin-island republic. Of course, such a conference should be represented by all relevant and major economic, political, social, and religious organisations in the society – none must be left behind.

Above all, it must not be ad hoc or superficial. Much planning, sincerity, and time must go into it. It cannot be an overnight thing or a talk shop show. Serious proposals and recommendations must emerge to set the foundation for a stable, harmonious and prosperous TT.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe