THA: No one in quarantine at Rovanel's Resort

THA's Health, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine. - THA

Health, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine says no one is in quarantine at the Rovanel's Resort in Bon Accord, Tobago.

"We have no one at Rovanel's at this time," she told Newsday via WhatsApp.

Davidson-Celestine was responding to a report of a video on social media which claimed several doctors were in quarantine at the resort after attending a wedding on the islan last weekend.

The video claimed a wedding decorator had tested positive for covid19 and that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's daughter-in-law was a guest.

Deyalsingh confirmed his son and daughter-in-law were at the wedding, but denied allegations they were allowed to return to Trinidad to vote in the August 10 general election while the doctors were quarantined at Rovanel's.

Deyalsingh said his daughter had only learnt that someone at the wedding had contracted the virus when she returned to Trinidad and quarantined herself. He said she returned to Trinidad around 2pm on August 9 and by 6pm, she and her husband were in self-quarantine.

Deyalsingh said his son and daughter-in-law did not even vote.