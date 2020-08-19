Tech experts hope for dedicated technology ministry

CARLA BRIDGLAL

SOME OF TT's top tech minds are happy to see Digital Transformation added to the portfolio of the Ministry of Public Administration. This, they say, could hopefully lead to a full-fledged Ministry of Technology. Senator Allyson West was sworn in Wednesday, returning to her role as substantive Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation, while state telecoms company TSTT's chief technology officer Hassel Bacchus was sworn in as a neophyte senator and minister in the ministry. It is unclear when Bacchus resigned from his position at the company, but in a social media post Wednesday evening after the swearing in, the company congratulated him on his appointment, noting his over 25 years in the industry.

Aldwyn Wayne, founder and CEO of online payment platform WiPay, said as technology is the perfect vehicle for the country to pivot from oil and gas to transform the economy. He noted that the rest of the Caribbean is already moving forward with government arms focused on technology. In Jamaica, WiPay worked with the Ministry of Technology on digital grant distributions for covid19 relief, and in Barbados it worked with the Supreme Court for its CourtPay system.

"Technology would be one of the biggest equalisers in an economy that is in a recession or a downturn, where we can now use digital tools to help create revenue, including forex. This is a good step. I look forward to an entire ministry," he said.

Kyle Maloney, founder of the Tech Beach forum, said on Twitter, "Finally digital transformation is on the agenda. Looking forward to my country finally making aggressive strides in technology." Tracy Hackshaw, vice chair of the TT chapter of the Internet Society, said it was positive that the Prime Minister has appointed experienced and skilled professionals to these ministerial positions. "I look forward to hear what their plans are for the National Digital Transformation Agenda and how these plans will be executed as well as how much involvement that the wider stakeholder community in Trinidad and Tobago will have in the governance model that will provide oversight to this agenda."