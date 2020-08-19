Jamaica Tallawahs secure five-wicket win over Zouks on CPL day 2

Sandeep Lamichhane (R) of Jamaica Tallawahs appeal for lbw against Roston Chase (C) of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 3 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Wednesday, in Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

JAMAICA Tallawahs opened its 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 campaign with a five-wicket victory over St. Lucia Zouks when match three bowled off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Wednesday.

Batting first St Lucia Zouks got to 158 for seven led by a stern knock of 52 from Roston Chase while Najibuller Zadran chipped in with 25. Majeeb Ur Rahman (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers while Veerasammy Permaul captured 2/34 for the Jamaican franchise team.

In response, Jamaica Tallawahs had a shaky start but was steadied by consistent knocks of 47 and 44 from Man of the Match Asif Ali and Glenn Phillips respectively. The pair, partnered with firm contributions from captain Rovman Powell (26) and Carlos Brathwaite (18), steered the Tallawahs to a victorious 160/5 with seven balls remaining.

Kesrick Williams topped the bowling for the St Lucia Zouks by picking up 2/32.

Match four between the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors bowl off at the same venue from 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores – JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 160/5 (Asif Ali 47 not out, Glenn Phillips 44, Rovman Powell 26, Carlos Brathwaite 18; Kesrick Williams 2/32, Rahkeen Cornwall 1/9 defeated ST LUCIA ZOUKS 158/7 (Roston Chase 52, Najibullah Zadran 25, Andre Fletcher 22, Mark Deyal 17; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/25, Veerasammy Permaul 2/34.