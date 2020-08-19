Students with flu-like symptoms can't sit SEA exam

Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School principal Lisa Lynch points to where a student should stand to ensure physical distancing when classes resumed for Standard 5 students on July 20. The Prime Minister on Saturday said the SEA exam will go ahead on August 20. - Ayanna Kinsale

Students with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to do SEA exams on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education released a statement on Wednesday night, warning parents that children with flu-like symptoms will not be permitted on school grounds for SEA exams on Thursday.

The statement urged parents to keep them at home, explaining, “A make-up test would be available to students who are absent.”

It also said congregating in or around school grounds is prohibited.

“Please make arrangements to drop students off no later than 7.45am," it asked. "This is to facilitate screening and reception of students ahead of the examination which begins promptly at 8.30am,

“Students must be collected promptly after the exam from approximately 1pm.”

The statement said children are to be taken straight home after the exam is over.

It also said students must wear masks (over nose and mouth) and will be screened on entry to school grounds for covid-related symptoms.

Other safety protocols include washing their hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser, cleaning, and sanitising of surfaces and maintaining a physical distance of six feet apart.

For further information, parents can contact the ministry’s Communications Division at 622-2181.