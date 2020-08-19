Stolen car, 23 gas tanks found in Freeport

Central Division police who went to search the home of a Freeport man for guns and ammunition instead found a stolen car.

Police immediately arrested the man who lives at Tewarie Circular, Arena Road.

A release from the police said officers from Couva CID and Task Force, led by acting Sgts Badree and Modeste, searched the house.

They saw a black Nissan Wingroad Wagon in the garage and discovered that the chassis number had been tampered with. Further enquiries revealed the wagon was stolen.

The man was held in anti-crime exercises in the division between 3 pm on Tuesday and 1 am on Wednesday.

The release said police also executed warrants in Dow Village, California, and Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, where they seized 23 gas tanks, each weighing 20 pounds.Two were found in Dow Village and the remaining 21 in Carapichaima.