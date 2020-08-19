SEA students told: 'It's okay to be nervous'

WITH over 19,000 students set to do the SEA exam on Thursday, director of Mental Health at the Ministry of Health Dr Hazel Othello has told them nothing is wrong with being nervous.

At the ministry's virtual press briefing on Wednesday morning, Othello urged parents not to pressure their children, especially as "so much has changed" because of the covid19 pandemic.

She said they should be able to do their exams in a relaxed atmosphere and to the best of their abilities.

But she added that parents should not make their children feel bad about feeling anxious or having "exam nerves.

"It is normal to feel a little bit nervous in situations where you have to perform. If you had to sing in a concert, be in front of a crowd – many of us feel a little bit nervous when we have to do these things.

"And those of us who have done exams before, we know that we have been nervous from time to time. So let them know that is perfectly normal."

She urged parents to continue with the regular, daily routine they would have their children follow, even on the day of the exam. Any sudden changes, she said, can be problematic.

She also told parents to try not to quiz them and warned against last-minute cramming.

"You have to trust that these children have prepared for a long time, that they are ready and they will do their best. Give them your love and your support at this time, avoid criticism and please do not have conversations about your expectations in regard to exam results. This is not the time for that."

She told parents to reassure their children they are already proud of them for all the "hard work they have done, their dedication, consistency and discipline so they go into the exam feeling relaxed and feeling confident.

"Above all, parents, please remain calm. If you remain calm, it is more than likely your child will remain calm...And even though you can't do the fast food or mall lime that you would normally want to do (after), because of the current situation, spend time with them doing things they enjoy."