Rowley: Imbert best for Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

THE Prime Minister says while he has got a lot of public advice about who should be the new Finance Minister, Colm Imbert remains the best man for the portfolio. He said a person with his level of experience is crucial at this time.

At the swearing-in of the new Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Rowley said, “I came to the conclusion that, at this point in time, we could hardly do better than to have a minister of finance who knows what is going on in the Ministry of Finance. And this is not the time for experimenting and training.

“This is a period where the challenges of financing, budgeting and of servicing the country is not one for the faint-hearted. And I can give the public the assurance, the current Minister of Finance is not faint-hearted.”

Franklin Khan remains Energy Minister, and Rowley said experience is also crucial for that portfolio.