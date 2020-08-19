Rowley: I put nation’s children in hands of two mothers

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly. - Lincoln Holder

THE Prime Minister says TT should expect “radical reform” of education, after naming Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly the new Minister of Education and parliamentary newcomer Lisa Morris-Julian minister in the ministry.

The two replace Anthony Garcia and Dr Lovell Francis, respectively.

At the swearing-in ceremony for the new Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Rowley said he put the nation’s children “in the hands of two mothers.

“…and I trust they could not be better placed…They are responsible now, not just for their own family, but the family of the children of TT."

He expected "the most significant assignment" to be carried out during their service to be "a radical reform of the country’s curriculum, from primary school into secondary school."

Without waiting for the outcome of such reform, he added, "I will publicly ask that these ministers ensure whatever reform comes about, that the whole question of citizenship, which used to be called civics, be added to the curriculum of TT so that our education system – whatever else it does – it prepares our people for citizenship.”