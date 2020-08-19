RC priest likens SEA to child abuse

File Photo - Msgr Christian Pereira

The day before children sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, RC priest Msgr Christian Pereira is expressing deep concern for them.

“As your pastor, I am deeply concerned about the 19,000 children preparing to go to secondary school and especially the children from our schools. It is a process that borders on ‘child abuse’ and the stress that both the children and the parents must endure through this long and extended period.”

Pereira, who based at St Benedict’s Church, La Romaine, said a special liturgy will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to pray for the children, their parents and teachers.

The special mass will be streamed on St Benedict’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 6pm to give thanks to God for bringing the children thus far, pray for their personal peace and the grace to be able to respond accurately to all that is asked of them.

Pereira told parents and siblings to be supportive and gentle with the children and for the teachers to trust all the work they have already done.

“Your students are more than ready. They need to be at peace with themselves. There is nothing more for them to learn. They need to be comfortable and at peace so that they can remember all that they have learnt.”

The Ministry of Education has outlined protocols in place for Thursday’s exam after the Prime Minister's announcement of renewed measures to safeguard the population in light of a surge in the number of covid19 cases.

Parents are reminded to have their children at the exam venues no later than 7.45 am to allow screening and reception of the students ahead of the exam, which is scheduled to begin at 8.30 am.

Children must be collected promptly after the exam from approximately 1.30 pm. Congregating in or around schools is not allowed.