President tells Govt: Failure not an option

President Paula-Mae Weekes -

President Paula-Mae Weekes offered congratulations to the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

She said the citizens of TT have spoken on the choice for government to lead the country for the next five years.

She said she was glad to have carried out the swearing-in at President's House, as there had not been a swearing-in ceremony for a prime minister there since 2002, nor of a Cabinet since 2007. She saluted all the MPs who were elected and the candidates who offered themselves for the August 10 general election. She thanked those who had served in government over the past five years.

Weekes said outstanding matters facing government included constitutional reform, Tobago self-government and racism, while covid19 and illegal immigration remain front and centre.

She said TT cannot be said to be at peace with itself, but those who were sworn in took an oath to conscientiously carry out their duties without fear and favour

"You will be judged unsparingly. Failure is not an option."

Weekes said the covid19 precautions during the ceremony, including the use of masks and social distancing, echoed the gravity of the proceedings and suggested the sacrifices which the new ministers will have to carry out in their new roles.

"On behalf of us all, urge you to roll up your sleeves, put your hand to the plough and begin the business of good governance of Trinidad and Tobago.