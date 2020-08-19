Police still searching for bank card skimmers

Police are still searching for clues in a string of bank card skimming incidents which resulted in about $300,000 in losses in about three days.

In an earlier report, police said Fraud Squad investigators got reports from 60 people between last Monday and Wednesday, saying that their cards were tampered with.

In a release sent to the media last week, police advised the public to pay close attention to ATMs for any unusual shape or configuration or evidence of glue or duct tape that may suggest ATM machines had been tampered with.