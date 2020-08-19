Pastor claims he predicted Rowley's election win

Central-based pastor Bishop Devan Narine. -

A CONTROVERSIAL Central-based Pentecostal bishop has claimed to have predicted the re-election of the prime minister

on August 10.

Pastor Devan Narine, who calls himself Bishop De Van Narine, recently shared a Facebook post from a month ago in which he wrote, "'The Next PM of TNT is the Present PM of TNT. Congratulations Dr Keith C Rowley.' Prophet De Van Narine."

Narine is the little-known but controversial founder and head preacher of Prophetic & Apostolic Ministries International.

He first attracted attention in April, shortly after the arrival of the covid19 pandemic, when he told followers via a Facebook post that they were required to pay tithes to the church from relief grants and hampers provided by the State.

He wrote, "Remember to pay your tithes from your grants and hampers. 10 per cent belongs to the Lord’s Church."

It was circulated widely. Within days he responded to criticism, posting,

"Those who object to believers giving tithes & offerings now are demonic! Our faith is not on lockdown!"

In a later post, he wrote, "Churches still have rents/stipends/helping others. Now is not the time to stop your tithes & offerings."

Ironically, he also posted the result of a poll taken on a radio station, which indicated that 36 per cent of callers supported his position on tithes and offerings during the pandemic.

And, his post on the election result – a screenshot of a July 6 Facebook post – included a woman's comment, "Only god knows, u are not god."

It remains unclear whether he was mocking those who criticised him or if he was unaware of the comments.

He has been accused by many commenters of being a charlatan, false prophet, and leech, among other things.

Narine subsequently published a video in which he claimed his family and church collectively contributed by giving out hampers and other aid to affected people.

The pastor continued to post what many viewed as personal political views on Facebook, some mocking the opposition. Several posters shared the view that, as a religious figure, he should not make political statements if, in fact, his churches are exempt from tax.

On Narine's Facebook page, he describes himself as, "God's prophet of power and prosperity to his people. Pioneer, pastor, prophet, psalmist and preacher."

In addition to cancelling people's debt supernaturally, he says he can rid generational curses, hexes, spells, witchcraft, obeah, evil eye, necromancy, spirit wives/husbands, incubus, sleep paralysis, serpentine spirits, among many other far-fetched claims.

Newsday asked Narine if his claim to have prophecised the re-election was a genuine claim or a joke. He responded, "I was being serious."