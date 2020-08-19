Number of active covid19 cases now 534

A total of 57 new cases of covid19 was reported on Wednesday. This brings the number of active cases to 534, with 686 positive cases recorded since March.

The number of deaths remained at 12, with 140 people having been discharged. At least three of the new patients were in Tobago.

There are now 126 patients in hospital and 114 are on their way to hospital, while 21 are waiting to be processed.

There were 86 patients in the Couva Hospital – three of whom were in the intensive care unit, and one in the high-dependency unit – and 40 at the Caura Hospital.

There were 237 patients in step-down facilities: 19 in Sangre Grande, 31 at Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua, 60 at the UWI Debe campus, 81 at UWI's St Augustine campus and six at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing was 17,342.