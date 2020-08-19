New Cabinet sworn in

The Prime Minister and his wife at President's House. - Sureash Cholai

The Cabinet of the newly-elected government of TT has been sworn in.

Led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the team also includes Faris Al-Rawi who has retained his post as Attorney General, with Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony was hosted by President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House.

The following people were sworn in as senators: Hassell Bacchus (former chief technology officer of TSTT) Donna Cox, Kazim Hosein, Clarence Rambharat, Franklin Khan, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Allyson West, Randall Mitchell, Rohan Sinanan, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Avinash Singh. Former ambassador to Brazil Amery Brown is to be sworn in as a senator at a later date as he is in quarantine.

Rambharat remained in his post as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries with Singh as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was sworn in as Minister of Education, with Lisa Morris-Julian as Minister in the Ministry of Education.

Khan was again sworn in as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

Colm Imbert remained as Minister of Finance with Brian Manning as the Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

Terrence Deyalsingh remained as Minister of Health, while Hosein retained his post as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. Stuart Young returns as Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Also appointed as ministers in the Office of the Prime Minister were Ayanna Webster-Roy and Symon De Nobriga.

Pennelope Beckles was sworn in as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, with Adrian Leonce as Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Stephen McClashie took up the post of Minister of Labour.

Camille Robinson-Regis was sworn in as Minister of Planning and Development.

West has been appointed Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation, with Bacchus as minister in the ministry.

Marvin Gonzales, former NIPDEC director, was sworn in as Minister of Public Utilities.

Cox takes up the post as Minister of Social Development and Family Services.

Shamfa Cudjoe returns as Minister of Sport and also has Community Development as part of her portfolio.

Randall Mitchell is Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Gopee-Scoon remains as Minister of Trade and Industry, while Sinanan remains as Minister of Works and Transport, with Foster Cummings as Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Fitzgerald Hinds was sworn in as Minister of Youth Development and National Services.

Browne will be sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister when he leaves quarantine.

Bridgid Annisette-George and Christine Kangaloo will retain their positions as Speaker of the House and President of the Senate respectively.