2 dead, 2 wounded after Maloney shooting

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds, while two others were killed after a shooting in Maloney on Tuesday night.

Police said Shawn Dubarry, 31 and Shawn Lawrence, 30 were liming with a group of men along Flamingo Boulevard, Maloney, at around 11 pm when one man approached the group and started shooting at them.

Dubarry was shot and killed at the scene. Lawrence and two others were wounded.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Passers by took the three wounded men to the hospital where two were treated and discharged.

Lawrence died while being treated on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene along with a district medical officer who declared Dubarry dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.