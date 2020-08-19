Millennium Lakes Golf Classic tees off Sunday

Pooran Singh, left, and Daryl Sookraj after winning the 2019 tournament. -

THE Millennium Lakes Golf Classic Nationwide Team competition will tee off at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity, on Sunday.

A total of 36 teams of two players will vie for honours to be crowned the best team in TT. The format of the four-ball tournament is two-ball better-ball.

The defending champions are Daryl Sookraj and Pooran Singh. They teamed up with Christian Khan to win the Brechin Castle Scramble tournament in Couva, last Sunday.

Tournament organiser Caribbean Swing Promotions is urging all teams to follow the covid19 guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health and the host venue.

Tee times run from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. Each team must pay $1,400 to register for the tournament and prizes are up for grabs.

The winning team will earn entry into the South Caribbean Open Golf tournament in September which includes air fare and two nights accommodation at the Magdalena Grand in Tobago. Interested teams can contact 755-7476 for more information.