Man arrested after attempted robbery during fake car sale

Police arrested a 31-year-old La Romain man after he attempted to rob another man during a fake car sale on Tuesday in Gulf View.

A police report said around 11.30 am the man invited the buyer of the car to sit inside his vehicle when he met with him to make the purchase.

Inside the car, the suspect pulled out a Beretta firearm and announced a hold up before demanding the cash for the vehicle. A struggled ensued and the intended victim was able to disarm the man. He then called the police and reported the incident.

Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol of the Southern Division arrived and recovered the gun along with seven rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to the San Fernando Police Station.