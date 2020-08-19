LSA Healthcare donates school supplies

Managing director Leela Ramsingh, right and contract admin- Sales, Kathleen Lawson with the “happy bags” to be donated. -

LSA Healthcare Services (LSAH) Limited team led by managing director, Leela Ramsingh, initiated a community outreach in support of the youths in the community of Panchoo Lane and environs in San Juan.

Continuing their Covid19 “good neighbour” relief efforts, LSAH placed special emphasis on the school children of their community who are currently learning at home. A media release said a team led by the Ramsingh along with employees from various departments prepared “happy bags”, comprised of school supplies, snacks and other goodies which were delivered to the recipients’ homes on a fortnightly basis.

Last Friday, the happy bags comprised of special SEA packages, for those students preparing to write the exam on August 20. “We wish them great success in the exam and want to remind them that though times may seem uncertain now, this is a temporary bump in the road which we will get past as we all head to better days” said Ramsingh.