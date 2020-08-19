Low-pressure system being monitored, no threat to TT

The Met Office is monitoring a low-pressure system in the Atlantic which it says has a 90 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.

“The system is located approximately 1600km east of the Lesser Antilles…and is moving westward near 30km per hour,” saida statement released by the Met Office on Wednesday.

It said, on its projected track, the system is forecast to reach the Leeward Islands by Saturday morning.

“At this time, the system poses no direct threat to TT or Grenada and its dependencies.”

The Met Office will issue another update at 6pm Wednesday, if the situation warrants.

For more information and official updates, go to http://www.metoffice.gov.tt/ or download the Met Office app. More information: www.odpm.gov.tt