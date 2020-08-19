'Interview suite' coming for immigration enquiries

In an effort to expedite cases of human trafficking, an interview suite is expected to be built to accommodate suspects and victims of human trafficking for being interviewed by the police, senior police confirmed on Sunday.

Police said the suite, which is expected to be placed at the Chaguaramas heliport, within the next two to three weeks will increase the pace of investigations when dealing with illegal immigrants as police will no longer have to wait 14 days for suspects to come out of quarantine to be interviewed.

Newsday spoke to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on the matter who said he did not want to comment as it would be inappropriate for him to do so.

Newsday attempted to contact National Security Minister Stuart Young but was unsuccessful.