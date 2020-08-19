Govt emphasis on education, technology and agriculture: Focus on youth

MAKING AN ENTRANCE: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon arrive at President's House on Wednesday for the swearing in of the new Cabinet. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JULIEN NEAVES AND PAULA LINDO

THE newly sworn-in Prime Minister has indicated a focus on the youth, education, technology and agriculture in his new Cabinet which was sworn in at President's House on Wednesday – nine days after the August 10 general election.

The following people were sworn in as senators: Hassell Bacchus (former chief technology officer at TSTT) Donna Cox, Kazim Hosein, Clarence Rambharat, Franklin Khan, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Allyson West, Randall Mitchell, Rohan Sinanan, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Avinash Singh. Former ambassador to Brazil and former PNM minister Dr Amery Browne is to be sworn in as a senator and Minster of Foreign and Caricom Affairs at a later date. He is in mandatory state quarantine, having travelled from Brazil, and should be out by Sunday.

Among the new Cabinet members was Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who was sworn in as Minister of Education. Former Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, now MP for D'abadie O'meara, was also sworn in as Minister in the Ministry of Education.

Dr Rowley, after taking the oath, said there were some changes in his Cabinet and, although not "altogether earth shattering," they were significant.

"I will ask the national community to take note of the fact that I have put the nation's children in the hands of two mothers. And I trust that they could not be better placed."

He said the two ministers were not only responsible for their own families but for the family of children of TT. He added, the most significant assignment of the two ministers was a radical reform of the country's curriculum in primary and secondary schools. Rowley said, prior to this reform, citizenship – formerly civics – will be added to the curriculum.

"So our education system, whatever else it does, it will prepare our people for citizenship."

Rambharat remained in his post as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries with Singh as minister in the ministry. Rowley said the focus of the two ministers of agriculture was not to satisfy the cliché of diversification, but searching for the next generation of farmers. He explained, the ministers will ensure agricultural lands will be brought into production and encourage a number of young people from across the country to be supported in establishing additional farms as well as supporting existing farms.

Former Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was sworn in as Minister of Youth Development and National Services, and Rowley said while national service is voluntary it will be a pathway for young people to be trained. He added it will be tied to three youth camps which were promised during the election campaign.

Khan was again sworn in as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

Colm Imbert remained as Minister of Finance with Brian Manning as the minister in that ministry.

Rowley said Khan brings experience and continuity. On Imbert, he said he received a lot of public advice about who the finance minister should be.

"Thank you very much for the advice you have given me. I have considered every one of them. And I came to the conclusion at this point in time we could hardly do better than to have a minister of finance who knows what's going on in the ministry...and this is not the time for experimentation and training. So experience had taken over and continue to be useful to us."

He said this was a period where the challenges of financing and servicing the country was not for the faint hearted and Imbert "was not a faint hearted person."

He stressed, no one in this Government will be allowed to "fall asleep" as conduct and performance will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The other Cabinet members include Faris Al-Rawi who has retained his post as Attorney General, with Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

Terrence Deyalsingh remains as Minister of Health, while Hosein retained his post as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. Stuart Young returns as Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Also appointed as ministers in the Office of the Prime Minister were Ayanna Webster-Roy and Symon de Nobriga with responsibilities for gender and child affairs and communications respectively.

Pennelope Beckles makes a return to government after winning the Arima constituency. She was sworn in as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, with Adrian Leonce as minister in that ministry. Newcomer Stephen McClashie, the MP for La Brea, took up the post of Minister of Labour.

Camille Robinson-Regis was sworn in as Minister of Planning and Development.

West has been appointed Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation, with Bacchus as minister in the ministry.

Another new face, Marvin Gonzales, Lopinot/Bon Air West MP and former NIPDEC director, was sworn in as Minister of Public Utilities.

Cox, former Minister of Communications, takes up the post as Minister of Social Development and Family Services.

Shamfa Cudjoe returns as Minister of Sport and also has Community Development as part of her portfolio.

Mitchell is Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Gopee-Scoon remains as Minister of Trade and Industry, while Sinanan remains as Minister of Works and Transport with Foster Cummings as Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Speaking later with the media, Rowley reported he will have an informal meeting Thursday with everyone sworn in short of Browne. He said there will be a "handing over" of the ministries on Friday, and the first Cabinet meeting will be held next Wednesday.

On whether he anticipated difficulties in getting laws passed with the majority reduced from 23 to 22, Rowley said he did not although he expected the Opposition "as indicated and practised, will not make it easy for the Government to conduct its function." He added, however, the Government will function with the majority it has and service the people with it.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was invited to attend the ceremony but she never arrived. The Office of the President said she did not send a representative.