CoP on covid party rumours: We need witnesses, not videos

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at a police press briefing. - Jeff K Mayers

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the police cannot be expected to investigate every video alleging violations of the public health regulations, and is urging witnesses of these breaches to come forward and make a formal report to the police.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Griffith responded to rumours that a recent party down the islands had more than ten guests.

It was alleged that a guest was infected with the coronavirus and it subsequently spread.

He said while videos of parties and other events continued to be circulated on social media, there was no evidence to suggest that these recordings were taken while the current health regulations were in place.

Griffith also said witnesses should be willing to testify if they wanted the police to investigate these reports.

"We only operate using credible information. That video, for all I know, was taken years ago, or months before the public health regulations were put in place. Is it that the police are expected to rush in and charge people on the basis of that video alone?

"If anyone can come forward and confirm that they were there at an event, and there was a violation in the public health regulations, we will act, but the police doesn't have a time machine or a teleporter that can beam us over to the island as it was happening.

"We will act on anyone who violates the public health regulations, regardless of who they are, but there must be witnesses or real-time videos to show that something is in progress, not after-the-fact information."

Griffith also said in the past when events were shut down, the police were able to witness the violations firsthand as they were happening.