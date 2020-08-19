CMO: We are not overburdened yet

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram has said the parallel health care system is not overburdened, but things can change rapidly if people do not adhere to the health regulations.

Responding to questions at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press briefing on Wednesday, he said at the moment the health care system is capable of handling the current number of covid19 patients.

But he admitted that the system is being strained.

“If the public health instructions are not adhered to, we can see expansion in a very short space in time. If we all work together we can flatten the curve.”