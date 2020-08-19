CMO health care system not overburdened yet

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says the parallel health care system is not overburdened, but he is warning that can change rapidly if people do not adhere to the covid19 health regulations and protocols.

At the Ministry of Health’s covid19 briefing on Wednesday, he said the health care system is capable of handling the current number of covid19 patients, but admitted that the system is being tested.

Parasram and Dr Naresh Nandram, Principal Medical Officer of the Epidemiology Department, addressed questions of a delay in feedback on test results and delivery of health care to people testing positive for covid19 as well as those requesting tests. They said things are being put in place to make adjustments to TT’s change in status from clusters of infections to community spread.

Parasram and Nandram said delays in response times to requests for tests are being improved as those numbers increase daily. Nandram, in responding to questions on test results for people who believe they may have covid19, said the delay should be fixed by Wednesday.

“I was at the office till up to 10 pm on Tuesday, and over 1000 test results were sent out. So the delay should be over by today.”

He said stakeholders met earlier this week and addressed the issues in the “transmission train” that supplies doctors with tests to give to people who believe they have the virus. Within a matter of weeks, he said, the ministry will be switching to a digital system to ensure requests are met faster. He added, there have been discussions to have more testing facilities to meet with the growing numbers. There are testing facilities in Tobago, Sangre Grande, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the Caribbean Public Health lab.

Parasram said the TT Global Medical Response TT (GMRTT) company, which was tasked to handle the transport of patients to medical and step-down facilities, will soon get assistance from ambulances in the regional health authorities.

“It is a process flow that we have been using. We have been meeting with the chief executive officers of the regional health authorities a couple days ago to discuss using some of their ambulances. We are hoping that with the use of those additional ambulances that we can lend assistance to GMRTT.

He also announced that 24 doctors and 48 nurses would be added to the medical practitioners at the County Medical Officers of Health who will assist with swabbing and contact tracing of patients.

Parasram added, because samples are going directly to testing sites, the Ministry of Health will only report on the number of active cases, and will explain the separation of classifications between local spread and awaiting epidemiological investigation in a presentation during news conferences.

Parasram said there was a meeting on Tuesday with the ministry’s permanent secretary, the TT Registered Nurses Association, the chief executive officers of each regional health authority about personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing and quarantine for health workers.

He said there was no shortage of PPE for health care workers.

He added that of the 143 ventilators that have been spread across the regional health authorities nationwide, 70 have been dedicated for the covid19 response and 11 more are expected.