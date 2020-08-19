Chaguanas West MP-elect braces for challenges

Dinesh Rambally -

PROPER infrastructural works in the constituency of Chaguanas West is the top priority for UNC MP-elect Dinesh Rambally.

He was victorious in last Monday's general election having defeated PNM candidate Rackeal Bisson and the New National Vision candidate Rahman Ali.

Speaking to Newsday last Wednesday, Rambally said he was bombarded with cries of a number of socio-economic and infrastructural issues during his campaign.

He said, “I intend to assist my constituents in any way possible because I have been elected to serve them, but there are some issues that need to be addressed almost immediately such as the lack of a regular water supply and the development of proper drainage.

“The constituents are, for the most part, confronted with issues that affect the national community as a whole and these include the need for better roads and infrastructure, a regular supply of water, greater police presence in the community and proper drainage.

"Mostly though, many are unemployed and are crying out for assistance.”

Rambally said he had prepared himself for the challenges ahead, especially what he claims is the lack of funding from government to UNC constituencies.

He said, “It is a known fact that when your party is in opposition the job becomes a bit more difficult as an MP. For one thing, funding at the level of the regional corporation was cut under the last administration and we can expect such to continue given the statements made by Dr Rowley on Monday night.

“I will try to engage members of the business community as much as possible for assistance while trying my best to ensure that proper finance is allocated for the regional corporation.”

He said he was still disappointed over the election results which, at the time, had not yet been officially declared by the Elections and Boundaries Commission but pointed to a 22-19 PNM win and return to government.

Since then, the UNC has requested recounts in five marginal seats all of which have been completed without causing a change to the overall election result. President Paula-Mae Weekes is expected to begin the swearing in of parliamentarians on Wednesday at President's House, Port of Spain.

Rambally said the UNC remained concerned over failure to secure international election observers.

“There is the general feeling of disappointment that the UNC did not get into government. There are serious concerns about the fact that the PNM-led government deliberately failed to call in international observers. Dr Rowley’s explanation in this regard was simply not plausible.”

The Chaguanas West seat was held by UNC’s Ganga Singh from 2015 to 2020.