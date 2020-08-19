Browne 'privileged' to serve TT again

Dr Amery Browne said on Wednesday he was honoured to serve TT again as Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister and a government senator.

Browne was among 11 people announced as government senators at a swearing-in ceremony at President's House in St Ann's

Towards the end of the ceremony, the Prime Minister apologised for Browne's absence, as he is currently in quarantine.

Browne replaces Dennis Moses, who served in that post for the last five years.

When contacted, Browne said, "I am honoured and privileged to serve the people of TT at the level of Cabinet.

"I have been a government minister before. I have served in government and in opposition, the Lower House of Parliament."

Browne was Diego Martin Central MP from November 8, 2007-June 17, 2015. From November 8, 2007-May 25, 2010, he was social development minister in the Patrick Manning administration. From May 25, 2010-June 17, 2015, Browne was an opposition MP.

He thanked Rowley for granting him the honour to serve the people of TT and "to return to the Cabinet in a different portfolio," saying, "I am humbled by that honour." He said he looked forward to doing his very best in the period ahead of the nation.

Browne brings some foreign-affairs experience to the table, thanks to his diplomatic posting in Brazil over the last four years. "I have spent the last four years as ambassador to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay."

He said it would be premature for him to make any comments on policy before he is sworn in and has had the opportunity to meet with ministry officials. He also hoped soon to talk with Moses about the state of affairs at the ministry.

But ahead of those conversations, Browne said, "I already have a sense that the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs does require some strengthening and retooling." He hoped to be able to lead that change.

"TT has maintained a very prestigious position in the regional map and we would want to continue enhancing and strengthening that, both within the Caricom and our hemispheric relations."

Browne said he and his family returned to TT from Brazil on August 8, on a repatriation flight with many other TT nationals.

They have been in one of the state-run quarantine facilities, undergoing the mandatory two-week quarantine, in keeping with covid19 protocols. This period ends on August 22. He said many other citizens are in this facility with them.