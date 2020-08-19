Brian Lewis right manfor sport minister

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Dr Rowley and his team for becoming the next government of TT. There is much work to be done as we brave the storms of the coming years with economic decline, a global pandemic and a weather system that is mostly unpredictable and devastating.

It is hoped that Rowley sees the opportunities that exist and crafts a future that will enable us to grow and thrive as a people.

This is an opportunity to revamp our education system, removing our colonial scaffolding and shaping a system more reflective of our changing times. Be brave, it's not going to be easy nor popular but we are at the turn of a century that calls for innovation and creativity.

We must get our ministries to work for us. Diversification of the economy begins with our education system and the development of new industries in both sport and tourism. We must identify the right individuals to man these ministries and practise a more integrative approach.

One name I wish to submit for consideration for sport minister and the development of a functional sport industry is Brian Lewis. I truly believe that given this ministry he can make it work for the people of TT.

STACEY GOULD

via e-mail