Boy,12, parents beaten by 7 in Palmyra home invasion

File photo.

Seven bandits broke into the home and business place of a Palmyra family early on Wednesday and beat the owners and their 12-year-old son, who is due to sit the SEA exam on Thursday.

The seven also ransacked the house and business, on the outskirts of San Fernando, and stole cash, jewellery and electronics.

Southern Division police arrested five men shortly after the attack. Up Wednesday afternoon, investigators were searching for their two accomplices.

Police said at around 3 am, men with cutlasses attacked the three, who were asleep.

They tied them up and beat the husband and wife. They also hit the boy on the face before leaving with the stolen items.

Police were called and arrested five men shortly afterwards.

The injured family was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.