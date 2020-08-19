Ahamad returns for second term as TT Chamber president

TT Chamber and Industry president Reyaz Ahamad -

Reyaz Ahamad has been reappointed for a second term as president of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce following the association's virtual annual meeting on Thursday. In a statement, the chamber said Ahamad will continue to work with CEO Gabriel Faria and chief operations officer Michelle Gonsalves-Suite.

The chamber also appointed three new directors: Camille Chatoor, Ian Galt and Joel "Monty" Pemberton. Chatoor is the general manager of Caribbean Bottlers Ltd; Galt is enterprise manager at state telecoms company TSTT; and Pemberton is the founder and CEO of DeNovo Energy Ltd. Other members of the board are Charles Pashley, senior executive vice president; David Hadeed, Kiran Maharaj and Karen Yip Chuck, who all serve as vice presidents; Ian Chinapoo, Jason Julien, Mark Laquis, Marc Persaud, Sonji Pierre Chase and Christian Stone, who are all directors; Ronald Hinds, immediate past president; and Diane Hadad, chair of the chamber's Tobago division.