501 Not Out opens film festival

501 Not Out, which charts cricket legend Brian Lara’s record-breaking first-class innings, will officially open the 15th edition of the TT Film Festival (TTFF) on September 9. Photos courtesy TTFF/20 and Iconic Productions -

FEATURE-LENGTH documentary, 501 Not Out, which charts cricket legend Brian Lara’s record-breaking first-class innings, will officially open the 15th edition of the TT Film Festival (TTFF) on September 9.

A media release said this year’s opening-night event and screening will be held online, so that cricket lovers and Lara fans in TT and around the English-speaking Caribbean will be able to screen the film and share in the excitement.

Directed by award-nominated UK director and lifelong cricket fan, Sam Lockyer, 501 Not Out was inspired by the extraordinary career of Lara. Twenty-five years after his world-record-breaking innings for Warwickshire at Edgbaston in the UK, the documentary tells the story of cricket’s first global superstar.

“I am truly honoured that 501 Not Out will be opening the TT Film Festival this year!” said Lockyear. “I have fulfilled a long-held dream in making the film and I hope that it is a fitting tribute to the genius of Brian Lara, my childhood hero and the greatest cricketer to ever live. For the film to be screened where this incredible story begins means a great deal to me and to everyone here at Iconic Productions. I cannot wait for everyone to see it...Thank you TTFF!” Featuring rarely seen archive footage and stills, the film explores Lara’s remarkable ascent in 1994 and celebrates his development in Trinidad. It features interviews with iconic names from the world of cricket, including some of his former international and county teammates from the historic treble-winning season, his friends and coaches in TT and the Caribbean, fans who witnessed the marathon knock first-hand and those inspired by his heroics.

Interim executive director of Filmco Mariel Brown said, “We are thrilled to be screening an opening-night film that has such resonance with us at home and around the Caribbean. Brian Lara is a cricket legend! Sam’s film will give our Caribbean audiences the chance to relive Lara’s astonishing, record-breaking performance.

“With TTFF making the switch to a primarily online festival this year, we decided to screen the opening night film online as well, and we have some lovely things in store for attendees.”

With 120-plus films being screened online during the festival period, September 9-15, 501 Not Out will have its Caribbean premiere at TTFF/20. The opening night event will be held online at ttfilmfestival.com from 7 pm AST. Opening-night tickets are available now for online purchase at ttfilmfestival.com. Tickets can also be paid for in advance via online bank transfer, or at the TTFF office at 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont.

For more information on tickets, call the ttff office at (+)1.868.323.3228 or e-mail Kamille at hello@ttfilmfestival.com