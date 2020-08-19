21 new covid19 cases, sources not indicated

THE Health Ministry says TT has 21 new cases of covid19, but did not specify how the patients contracted the virus.

In its 10 am update on Wednesday, the ministry said there are now 650 positive cases, of which 498 are active.

There are now 126 patients in hospital and 114 are on their way to hospital, while 21 are waiting to be processed.

There are 86 patients in the Couva Hospital – three of whom are in the intensive care unit, and one in the high-dependency unit – and 40 at the Caura Hospital.

There are 237 patients in step-down facilities: 19 in Sagre Grande, 31 at Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua, 60 at the UWI Debe campus, 81 at UWI's St Augustine campus and six at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Twelve people have died and 140 people have been discharged.

The total number of samples sent for testing is 16,937 and 14,661 were unique patient tests, with 2,276 being repeated tests.