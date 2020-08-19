11 primary schools closed by covid19 reopen for SEA

In this photo taken on June 24, Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Gerald Thomas, principal of the Aranguez North Secondary school, show the media seating arrangements for students in classrooms. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Wednesday which said the quarantine period for students of 11 primary schools has come to an end.

The statement said from the end of July to the first week of August, the schools had been closed because of covid19 patients being either at the schools or close contacts od pupils of the schools.

It said the 14-day quarantine period for those children had expired and those whose covid19 test results were negative and continue to have no symptoms had been cleared for release.

Students returned to school on July 20 to prepare for the SEA exam after being home since March because of the stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of covid19.

However, they had to return home after only three weeks of face-to-face classes owing to a sudden surge in covid19 cases, some of which were traced to primary schools across TT.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Health has already provided the necessary recommendations to the Ministry of Education to ensure the implementation of the required infection control protocols at schools.”

For more information, the public can contact the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health in their area.