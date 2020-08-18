Rowley's new Cabinet

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE NEW 19-member Cabinet of the Rowley administration will present a mix of old and new faces as they take the oath of office on Wednesday at the President's House.

The Prime Minister offered little insight as he spoke to the media on Tuesday to announce the swearing-in of his new government after the Election and Boundaries Commission submitted its final results to President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The fifth and final recount after last Monday’s general election was completed on Monday night in the St Joseph seat, confirming that the PNM had won 22 seats and the UNC 19.

Dr Rowley said there would be some changes in the composition of the Cabinet but also some continuity.

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young will retain the powerful portfolio of national security minister, assisted by defeated Tabaquite candidate Michael Seales, a former police officer, top party sources told Newsday on Tuesday night.

St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh will retain the Ministry of Health. PNM chairman and Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert will be shifted to the energy ministry, after a barrage of criticism from the public in his stint as finance minister, PNM officials said.

Formerly estranged party chairman Conrad Enill will be sworn in as a senator and assume the finance portfolio.

According to reliable PNM sources, San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi will return as Attorney General and new Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland will assume the Legal Affairs portfolio, with defeated St Augustine candidate Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal as his junior minister.

Former ambassador and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles will become Foreign Affairs Minister. Newcomer and Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales will be assigned the Ministry of Technology, a new portfolio which Rowley announced on Tuesday.

La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie will become the next Labour Minister, replacing Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

Arouca/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis is likely to get the Ministry of Planning, where she has served before. St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will be assigned the Education Ministry, and La Horquetta/Talparo winner Foster Cummings will get the Public Utilities portfolio.

Tobago East’s Ayanna Webster-Roy will be assigned the Ministry of Social and Community Development and former Arima mayor and new MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian will be her junior minister.

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe will retain the sports portfolio and assisted by defeated candidate for Barataria/San Juan Jason Williams and defeated Chaguanas East candidate Clarence Rambharat will also retain the Ministry of Agriculture and will be assisted by Avinash Singh, who will be sworn in as a senator.

Victorious Tunapuna candidate Esmond Forde, a former deputy Speaker, will be assigned the Ministry of Culture. Campaign manager Rohan Sinanan will be sworn in as a senator and retain the Works and Transport portfolio, assisted by Laventille East MP Adrian Leonce.

Former San Fernando mayor Kazim Hosein, a loyal Rowley supporter, will return as Local Government Minister, assisted by Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, former chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.

Laventille West/Morvant MP Fitzgerald Hinds will be sworn in as Housing Minister. Former communications minister Donna Cox and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning will become ministers in the Office of the Prime Minister.