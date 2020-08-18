Rain delays start of CPL opener

Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders team celebrate a wicket against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the Guyana National Stadium during the 2019 CPL. TKR won the game by six wickets. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20.

THE opening match of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors has been delayed by rain.

The match was supposed to bowl off at 10 am at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The match is expected to start at 11.30 am. The second match on Tuesday will feature defending champions Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 5.30 pm, weather permittting.

The entire tournament will be played in Trinidad. The final takes place on September 10.